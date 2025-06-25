Atlanta Hawks reporter says Uber driver attacked her over car A/C

An Atlanta Hawks reporter and her attorney spoke on Wednesday about an Uber driver who Turner said attacked her.

Both reporter Tabitha Turner and Uber driver Mericol Smith were very emotional while speaking with Channel 2’s Aubrey Washington on Wednesday.

Both say they were attacked, but only one person faces charges.

Turner recorded a video while inside the Uber.

Turner said this all began Saturday after Smith was driving her back from the airport.

Turner said she asked Smith to roll up the windows and turn on the air conditioning because it was hot.

The driver became visibly angry, Turner said, and demanded that she get out of the car on the side of the interstate.

Turner said she told the driver she would only get out if the police were called and she was safely escorted from the car.

Smith then sprayed her with a self-defense spray and assaulted her, Turner said.

Turner said she tried to pepper-spray the driver back but was unable to stop the attack, which continued outside the car with Turner unable to see. Both women were hurt.

Another driver witnessed the dispute and pulled over to call police.

The Hapeville Police Department took statements from the witness, Turner and Smith and filed an incident report.

The driver, according to Turner and her attorney, posted misleading TikTok videos about the incident, which led to Turner being threatened on social media.

“People questioning my character because of what she’s saying.. I just wanted to go home after work and see my daughter,” Turner said.

Police said their investigation determined that Smith was the aggressor.

Smith now has a warrant out for her arrest on battery and simple battery charges, both misdemeanors.

Smith said Turner was the aggressor and refused to get out of the car.

“I’m being punished and I’m the one that has to go to the hospital. I have to look at these marks on my body every day. And I have to relive this over and over and over again,” she said.

Smith said she has to turn herself in to Hapeville Police soon.

Channel 2 will have more on this developing story at 5 p.m.

