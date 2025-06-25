1 killed in shooting in Locust Grove neighborhood

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Locust Grove police have blocked off a neighborhood for a shooting investigation.

Chief Derrick B. Austin confirmed to Channel 2’s Tom Jones that one person has died and a suspect is in custody.

Officers were initially called out to a home on Weymouth Drive for reports of shots fired. The chief said the suspect was still firing when officers arrived.

Police got the suspect to come out, but when they went inside, they found one person dead. Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified.

