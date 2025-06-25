Clayton County

4 shot after basketball game at Jonesboro church

By WSBTV.com News Staff
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting outside a church that left four people injured on Monday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro on Church Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators learned that an argument after a basketball game at the church escalated to gunfire, leaving multiple people injured.

On the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three other men were brought to Southern Regional Medical Center by private vehicles. One of those men was shot in the buttocks, and the other two had been shot in their calves.

While officers were still gathering evidence, the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Nigel Banks, turned himself in at another police precinct.

Banks has since been arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm on another’s property.

He is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail.

