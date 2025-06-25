Local

TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down I-20 WB in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Crash on I-20 A crash shut down lanes on I-20 WB at Lee Street on June 25, 2025.
ATLANTA — Police have shut down all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound in southwest Atlanta for a deadly crash investigation.

Triple Team Traffic reports the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Lee Street exit. It appears to have involved a SUV and a tractor-trailer. Traffic is being re-routed off the interstate.

Channel 2‘s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene and reports that the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has arrived.

