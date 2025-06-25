TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down I-20 WB in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have shut down all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound in southwest Atlanta for a deadly crash investigation.

Triple Team Traffic reports the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Lee Street exit. It appears to have involved a SUV and a tractor-trailer. Traffic is being re-routed off the interstate.

Channel 2‘s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene and reports that the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has arrived.

Live Triple Team Traffic coverage of the crash, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

