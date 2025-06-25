More dangerous heat, scattered storms developing later today

ATLANTA — The heat advisory for north Georgia will stay in effect through this evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s but, factoring in the humidity, the heat index will reach between 105-109 degrees in parts of our area.

Severe Weather Team 2 is also tracking the return of rain.

There’s a chance for showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Some storms have the potential to become strong or severe with damaging wind gusts and hail.

While the storms will be scattered and slow-moving, everyone will feel dangerous heat later today.

