15-year-old shot, killed near Brookhaven McDonald’s; $10K reward offered

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are searching for the person who shot and killed a teen boy earlier this month.

Officers say a 15-year-old was shot near the McDonald’s on Clairmont Road just after 10:45 p.m. June 14.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They found him more than a mile and a half down Clairmont Road near an apartment complex.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Investigators have not commented on possible suspects or motives.

TRENDING STORIES:

A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group