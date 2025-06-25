20 struck by lightning at South Carolina park

LEXINGTON, SC — Multiple people are hospitalized after lightning struck at a South Carolina park, according to officials.

Tuesday afternoon, Lexington first responders were called to a report of electrocution at Dominion Beach Park near the Lake Murray Dam due to lightning.

When first responders arrived, they found 20 victims, eight adults and 12 children.

Twelve of those people were taken to three local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lexington officials.

Authorities say they are expected to recover.

The park is expected to reopen on Wednesday following safety checks and clearance from authorities.

