Former judge among 3 arrested following investigation in southeast Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three people, including an ex-judge, are facing charges after an investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Former Camden County Magistrate Judge William Ashe, 64, Dennis Cox, 68, and Merinda Watson, 64, were arrested on Wednesday.

The arrests come after an investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to Camden County jail records, all three were charged with burglary and Cox was also charged with criminal property damage.

Cox and Watson posted a $5,000 bond and Ashe posted a $5,100 bond. They were released the same day.

Details surrounding the incident were not released.

