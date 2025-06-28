Firefighter injured while battling house fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A firefighter has been injured while fighting a house fire in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a house on Briarcliff Road where they found it “well involved” in a fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fire officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a firefighter suffered moderate injuries while on the scene. How that firefighter was injured has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates on WSBTV.com and on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

This comes just one day after four DeKalb County firefighters were taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries while battling a fire at a townhome community.

Two of the firefighters suffered minor burns and two others suffered smoke inhalation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group