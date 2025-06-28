Interstate reopens hours after being shut down for crash in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Interstate 75 and Interstate 85 connector in midtown Atlanta has reopened after being blocked for several hours on Saturday morning.

Triple Team Traffic reported that a crash near where the interstate splits left all lanes blocked in both directions at 6:30 a.m.

Around 8:30 a.m., the southbound lanes opened back up. The northbound lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the crash that caused this closure and if anyone was injured.

