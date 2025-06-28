Griffin police ask neighborhood to shelter in place as they search for homicide suspect

People in a Spalding County neighborhood have been asked to shelter in place as law enforcement search for a homicide suspect.

There are currently Griffin police officers and Spalding County sheriff deputies searching in the 200 block of Ashley Drive.

Griffin police said they got the call from Jonesboro Police Department about a man wanted in their jurisdiction. They have not released the suspect’s name or a description.

Police have asked all residents nearby to shelter in place.

