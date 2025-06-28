‘Fedora man’ accused of trying to steal $25,000 with someone else’s ID in Forsyth Co.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said was trying to access a home equity line of credit using someone else’s information.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to United Community Bank on Buford Highway on Tuesday for a man wearing a fedora who allegedly was attempting to defraud the bank using another client’s ID.

The sheriff’s office said Matthew Moore, 44, of Bronx, New York, was arrested at the bank.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The head teller told the sheriff’s department they recognized the man from the bank’s internal communications. The suspect allegedly had committed similar criminal acts at other locations throughout the metro area.

The suspect had been given the name “Fedora Guy” by bank security members, according to the report.

The teller told authorities they suspected something was wrong because the driver’s license and credit card the suspect submitted was fake.

Moore allegedly attempted to withdraw $25,000 from a home equity line of credit.

The head teller called the victim, and he confirmed he wasn’t trying to withdraw the money, authorities said.

Moore admitted to detectives he had committed similar acts over the last year or so across multiple states, the report said. United Community Bank provided detectives with information showing at least seven metro jurisdictions who will have cases against him.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group