Missing man with dementia last seen along downtown connector

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old North Carolina man.

According to APD, Charles Ellis, Sr., 79, of Charlotte, NC, was reported missing on Saturday. Officials said he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police said Ellis was driving his Kia Optima, following his son on Interstate 75 and 85 southbound near Highway 166, when his son lost sight of his father’s car.

The car was last seen around 4 p.m. by Ellis’s son. APD said the car was shown on a license plate reader on I-85 NB at mile marker 150 at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Kia Optima has an NC tag VDF3034. Ellis was wearing a light color shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Ellis, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

