4-year-old found dead inside car in southeast Georgia

METTER, Ga. — The death of a young child is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Last Sunday, just after 1:00 p.m., Metter police were called to the Summer Trace apartment complex on West Turner Street for a report of a missing child.

Metter officers and family members began searching for 4-year-old Kameron Jamel Williams.

A family member found Williams inside a car at the complex, the GBI said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Williams walked out of the apartment and began playing outside. A nearby camera captured a child, presumably Williams, entering the car and remaining inside.

Williams’ body was taken to the GBI Coastal Crime Lab Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The autopsy results are pending.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

