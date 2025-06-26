DeKalb County woman says family has suffered without AC at Bolden Pines Apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother says she and her children were forced to suffer through the recent dangerous heat without air conditioning at their apartment, an issue that other tenants at the complex say they’ve also dealt with.

Jenee Johnson lives at the Bolden Pines Apartments off Kelly Lake Road. She said her AC hasn’t worked since she moved in last November.

“I leave it on cool right now,” Johnson told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers, showing her the thermostat. “It won’t do anything.”

With temperatures soaring in metro Atlanta in recent days, Johnson said conditions inside her home have become unbearable.

“It’s torture,” she said as sweat dripped down her body.

Her biggest concern is for her children, including her 4-year-old daughter.

“It’s not safe,” she told Rogers.

Johnson said trying to get help from property management has been nearly impossible.

“We don’t have maintenance, no one is ever in the office,” she said.

Johnson said after getting no response, she turned to DeKalb County Code Enforcement and the Housing Authority for help.

She said Code Enforcement came to the property on Wednesday and started a claim.

Rogers reached out to Edward Bolden, the owner of Bolden Capital Group, which owns Bolden Pines Apartments.

Bolden read her message but never responded — something Johnson said has happened to her as well.

“You’re forwarded, he’ll hang up, or he’ll just read it. It’ll let you know he read it, and that’s just it,” Johnson said.

On top of the broken AC, Johnson said her unit has plumbing issues and roaches.

Johnson said she pays $1,395 in rent every month and doesn’t believe she should have to live in these conditions.

“You’re supposed to be comfortable at a place you call home,” she said.

This is not the first time Bolden Capital Group properties have come under scrutiny.

Rogers has previously reported on numerous issues at other properties owned by the company, including the Bolden Townhomes in Atlanta and other units at Bolden Pines Apartments.

