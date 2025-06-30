Fulton Co. Commission announces plans to increase property taxes by more than 12%

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced it planned to increase property taxes by more than 12% over the rollback millage rate.

According to officials, the plan to levy taxes upward by 12.49% over the rollback rate is to increase funding for the 2025 General Fund.

"Each year the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county," county officials said in a statement. “When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment.”

Due to the proposed rate increase, Fulton County must host at least three public meetings on the plan before they can set a final millage rate for the year.

Those meetings are scheduled on the following dates to be held at the Government Center Assembly Hall on Pryor Street:

July 9 at 10 a.m.

July 9 at 6 p.m.

Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

Online versions of the meetings are available for those who cannot come in person as well, with both July 9 meetings available here, and the Aug. 6 meeting here.

