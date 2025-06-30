End of an era: Demolition of Atlanta Medical Center begins today

ATLANTA — Monday marks the end of an era for many people across metro Atlanta. Crews will begin to demolish the former Atlanta Medical Center to make way for a new mixed-use development.

Channel 2 Action News got a final look inside the facility that served the community for 100 years.

“The next iteration of Boulevard begins on Monday as the building gets raised and the exposure of the western skyline is made available to the full community,” Eric Pinckney, with Integral, said.

The Atlanta Medical Center started as the old Georgia Baptist Hospital that was built in the 1920s. The hospital was vital for the training of many nurses and was the birthplace of many Atlantans.

For developers, the new development will revitalize the community and create job opportunities. But some residents feel like a piece of history is being destroyed.

“Why would we demolish something that has been here, it has been like the backup heartbeat to Atlanta, without using it for some kind of good,” Que Starling said.

The developer promised to preserve a portion of the hospital’s history.

“What’s going to be important for me is that that park space and those monuments live for generations to come," Pinckney said.

