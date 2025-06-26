EXCLUSIVE: Channel 2 gets an inside look before demolition of Atlanta Medical Center

ATLANTA — For more than 100 years, Georgia Baptist has stood as an essential metro Atlanta hospital.

Soon, the facility will be demolished, making way for a new mixed-use development.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The next iteration of Boulevard begins on Monday as the building gets raised and the exposure of the western skyline is made available to the full community,” Eric Pinckney, with Integral, said.

Integral is the master developer on the project, which will demolish Atlanta Medical Center (formerly known as Georgia Baptist).

The original facility was built in the 1920s and had no elevators. The hospital was vital for the training of many nurses and was the birthplace of many Atlantans.

Over the decades, it was expanded to its current size. However, the hospital was shut down in 2022.

On Monday, heavy machinery will claw away at the main tower building that faces Parkway Drive. The demolition will be slow and methodical and take place over several months.

TRENDING STORIES:

Demolition and site clearing for the main parcel, located between Boulevard and Parkway, is scheduled for completion by January 31, 2026.

As part of their commitment to honoring the site’s rich legacy, developers say the original cornerstones and façade elements of the former Georgia Baptist Hospital will be carefully preserved and reinstalled as part of a prominent monument near their original location.

Once the property is cleared, it will make way for a new mixed-use development.

“The demolition is just the beginning of the revitalization of this community,” Pinckney said.

The development has plans for a park, and the high rises would have a nearly unobstructed view of the city skyline.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“They’ll want to stop at our park and this location and get that picture themselves with Atlanta in the skyline,” Pinckney said.

However, some nearby residents are concerned about the impact on the community.

“Why would we demolish something that has been here? It has been like the backup heartbeat to Atlanta without using it for some kind of good,” Que Starling, a nearby resident, said.

However, developers say the development will bring both housing and jobs to the community, all the while creating a new must-visit development in Georgia.

©2025 Cox Media Group