This is what could happen to the vacant Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center building

ATLANTA — After nearly two years of sitting vacant, the former Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center site may soon undergo significant redevelopment.

The early-stage plans propose transforming the old hospital and its surrounding blocks into a vibrant community hub featuring parks, housing, retail, and office space.

However, there is no specific plan for any medical facilities at the site.

Wellstar Health System closed the hospital in 2022, prompting city leaders to implement zoning moratoriums to examine the long-term impacts of its closure.

Initially, these measures stifled any revitalization efforts. Yet, the latest development freeze, which passed in June 2023, is set to expire in mid-October, opening the door for new projects.

City officials recently presented their redevelopment vision to the local neighborhood planning unit in the Old Fourth Ward, proposing up to 2.4 million square feet of residential units, 120,000 square feet of commercial and retail shops, and 240,000 square feet of office space.

“We think that this could be an opportunity to do something a little bit more robust and bigger vision,” said Winston Mitchell with the Department of City Planning.

The project aims to connect the site to key community amenities like Freedom Park Trail, Old Fourth Ward Park, and the east side of the Beltline.

Future plans could include expanded pedestrian pathways extending west through downtown and further linking to the Beltline’s west side.

Residents have expressed broad support for the city’s plans, though some concern remains regarding the lack of new medical services at the location.

The city’s initiative represents a potential long-term revitalization effort for a key area in Atlanta.

