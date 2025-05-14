DeKalb County officials say there are more than $100M in unpaid water bills

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials are responding to advocates who want water shut-offs to stop for low-income residents.

The county announced on Wednesday that they are establishing an office to work with those who have difficulty paying their water bill.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the county currently has more than $104,719,000 in delinquent water bills.

They say as long as people with hardships communicate with them, they will work on establishing a payment plan without turning off their water service.

