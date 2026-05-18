Library evacuated after suspicious device found in Peachtree Corners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said a library is the site of an investigation after reports of a suspicious item came in.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that a suspicious electronic device was located at the Peachtree Corners Public Library and the building was evacuated.

At this time, the Gwinnett County PD Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit is inspecting the device.

No other information is available at this time, police say the scene is still active.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more information about the situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group