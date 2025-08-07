Students’ families concerned over lack of A/C in some Spelman College dorms

ATLANTA — Spelman College students are moving back into their dorms, but some families are concerned about the lack of air conditioning in certain residence halls.

As temperatures rise, the absence of air conditioning in some dorms at Spelman College has become a pressing issue for students and their families.

“You’re talking about 90 degrees plus – it’s just – it’s not conducive to just be comfortable,” said Jovan Dais, who has multiple family members who graduated from Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University.

Dais expressed his frustration, noting that 10 years ago, his sister’s dorm at Spelman had no central air, and now his niece faces the same situation.

“To know there was still a form being sent out saying – bring a box fan – you’re telling me that this hasn’t changed yet?” he asked Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

Spelman College has acknowledged the concerns and stated that they are working to address the issue.

A spokesperson for the college mentioned that they are excited to start the new academic year with two renovated dorms that include air conditioning and other enhancements.

In addition to the dorm renovations, Spelman College has installed a new chiller for common campus spaces to improve comfort for students.

Spelman officials emphasized their dedication to enhancing all older structures on campus, particularly focusing on students’ health, safety, and overall college experience.

