United Airlines grounds flights nationwide over technology issue

United Airlines has grounded flights nationwide over a technology issue, ABC News is reporting.

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports,” United said in a statement. “We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

The airline said in an update that the affected system is coming back online, but customers can still expect delays throughout Wednesday.

So far, 827 flights have been delayed and 23 have been canceled nationwide.

Ground stops related to this United outage were declared at airports, including, Chicago O’Hare International, Denver International, Newark International and George Bush Intercontinental/Houston, according to the FAA.

Only a few flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airports appear to be affected. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the airport for comment.

In social media posts, United was apologizing to travelers, saying “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused. We are aware of the system error and our teams are working to resolve things to have you on your way. In the meantime, if you need assistance, please DM your confirmation number, so we can take a look into this.”

