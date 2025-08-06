Family grieves for father killed in Edgewood Ave. mass shooting

ATLANTA — The family of the 27-year-old father killed in last month’s mass shooting on Edgewood Avenue says they won’t sleep until their loved one’s killer is off the streets and charged with murder.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, Colandra Atkinson said that her son, Santos Wyatt, had just wrapped up a fun night with his friends and was headed home July 28 when all of the sudden, someone started shooting.

By the time the bullets stopped flying, Wyatt was dead and 10 others were injured.

This should’ve never happened," said Atkinson. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on no mother.”

As of Wednesday, no one is under arrest, but police confirmed that they’re looking to speak with three men and a woman connected to the deadly mass shooting.

“I want nobody else to go through what I’m going through right now,” his mother said. ” I can’t sleep. I ain’t been to sleep in a week.”

Atkinson said that her son was a devoted father who loved spending time with his 8-year-old son, Santos Jr. She also added that her son had a passion for cars.

Before his death, he had been working for a local body shop, but he always dreamed of opening his own business.

The family set up a GoFundMe to support his son and help with funeral arrangements.

