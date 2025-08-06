Clayton woman is trying to pay her rent, but says landlord won’t take her money

A Clayton County woman says her property management company is threatening to evict her over a clerical error she claims they made.

She contacted Channel 2 Investigator Ashli Lincoln and says she’s been trying to pay, but the company won’t take her money.

She says she’s made multiple attempts to pay, even after the company admitted the mistake and placed her on a payment plan.

But now, she says the company has gone silent.

“I just got a notice-to-vacate letter - August 4th,” she told Lincoln.

Acacia Morton-Mack says she keeps receiving demand letters despite doing everything she can to stay in her home.

“It’s been very stressful,” she said.

She says the trouble started after her property management company, Mynd Properties, made a clerical error that disrupted her rent payments.

“I know I’ve been doing my due diligence,” she said.

Morton-Mack says Mynd failed to send the required documents to the third-party rental loan company she uses to make rent payments.

“Mynd never sent their ledger,” she said.

She signed up for the platform to split her rent into two monthly payments. But in May and June, after submitting her payments, something went wrong.

“I’m a tenant. I’m a single mommy,” she said.

She says her payments were returned, and the rental platform told her it was because Mynd never submitted the paperwork.

In an email, a Mynd representative acknowledged the error and said they would investigate.

Later in a second email, Mynd agreed to honor her split payment plan, allowing her to catch up with $500 payments.

“I owe $1,405,” she said.

But since that July 23 email, Morton-Mack says the company has gone completely silent, and now her payments aren’t being processed through Mynd’s system.

“I’m doing my best to make a living, and this is extremely stressful,” she said.

Mack says she feels like her life is in limbo. Since May, she’s received multiple notices to vacate taped to her door.

“I have proof that I made the payment on my end,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Mynd by email and even visited their Atlanta office, but we have not received a response.

