GBI investigating shooting involving officer in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called out to a shooting involving a College Park police officer.

The GBI confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that agents were called to Norman Drive just off Riverdale Road in Clayton County by College Park police.

Channel 2 Action News is heading to the area. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured or possible suspects.

This is a breaking news story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group