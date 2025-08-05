Atlanta man poses as high school football recruiter, swindles victim out of $20K, deputies say

YORK-POQUOSON COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly scamming a victim out of thousands of dollars by posing as a football recruiter, deputies said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The York-Poquoson County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia was contacted on March 12 by a victim who reported that Malcolm Xavier Walker promised to help their son obtain a college football scholarship but failed to deliver any services. The victim said they had been swindled out of more than $20,000.

The Atlanta man is now charged with felony larceny by false pretense and is currently behind bars at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said Walker promised to set up recruiting visits to colleges, create recruiting videos, and arrange travel to college football seminars for the victim’s son. Walker eventually stopped communicating with the victim, according to officials.

Investigators later discovered that Walker had committed similar schemes in several states along the East Coast.

A felony warrant was obtained for Walker, and he was arrested in Georgia before being returned to York County last Thursday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group