Man convicted of stabbing homeowner protecting wife, baby in Brookhaven home invasion

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was sentenced after being convicted of a violent home invasion and stabbing in Brookhaven nearly five years ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jimmy David Mills, 60, of Atlanta, broke into a home off North Druid Hills near Lenox Park Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. on September 17, 2020, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office states surveillance footage showed Mills entering the house where a couple and their baby were present.

Authorities said the wife, Kristy Ottofy, who was in the shower, received a notification from their home security system indicating that the back door had been opened. She called out, but Mills entered the bathroom and questioned her about being alone.

“It’s really scary. Feels like a movie, not real life,” Kristy Ottofy told Channel 2 Action News. “He asked me if I was alone, and I started screaming for my husband.”

Her husband, Paul Prae, who was working in his office, grabbed a bat and ran in to confront Mills, attempted to force him out of the house, police said. Otttofy grabbed her 4-month-old and ran upstairs to hide.

Police say Mills had a pocket knife and stabbed Prae in the face and stomach.

“After I hit him with the bat, that’s when he came in straight for my eye,” Prae said. “It was obvious he was trying to attack my eye and missed by this much. I thought, ‘I might die right now. My life might end right now.’”

Mills ran away, leaving behind a trail of blood and the knife used in the attack. He was later detained by police after being spotted shirtless and holding a bloody shirt.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last Thursday, a DeKalb County jury found Mills guilty of multiple charges, including home invasion in the first degree, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of certain felonies.

A judge sentenced Mills to life in prison plus 26 years.

In 2015, Mills was arrested for attacking two women inside a condo on Keys Crossing Drive, less than one mile from the other attack. In the previous attack, Mills also carried a knife. He was convicted of aggravated assault and burglary and sentenced to prison in June 2016. He was released on parole.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group