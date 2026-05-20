2 face drug, burglary charges after breaking into metro Atlanta coffee shop, using sinks to bathe

KENNESAW, Ga. — Two people face drug and burglary charges for breaking into a Cobb County Caribou Coffee.

The Kennesaw Police Department responded to a break-in at the Cob Parkway Caribou Coffee on May 11 just after 1 a.m.

According to police, an anonymous call to 911 came in, saying that two people were seen going into the at-the-time closed coffee shop.

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When police arrived, they could not see anyone inside and heard music playing from the restroom while checking the doors.

Officers went in and announced themselves, and after a short wait, Alyssa Clingan left the restroom, locking the door again.

While she was being detained, Clingan told officers that a man, Austin Gravett, was still inside.

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He was also detained when he left the room. Police said it appeared the two had been bathing in the restroom.

While police looked around, one officer saw that a garbage lid in the restroom was partially off.

Because both Clingan and Gravett had not initially left the restroom when ordered, the officer began searching for potential evidence.

“I immediately observed two separate Dairy Queen boxes,” an officer said in the report, which reminded him of the Dairy Queen work shirt Gravett was wearing.

In the garbage can, the officer found three shattered, suspected pipes for smoking narcotics and a bag with what was believed to be methamphetamine. Officers also saw signs that both suspects were bathing in the restroom.

Showing Clingan the pipe, an officer asked her who the “crack pipes” belonged to.

She “corrected me, stating they were ‘meth pipes,’” indicating to the officer that she was familiar with the items. She stopped talking to police after that.

A field test of the substance confirmed the substance was meth, and both Clingan and Gravett were taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Both were charged with the following felonies:

2nd degree burglary

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug-related items

Tampering with evidence

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