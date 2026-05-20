Georgia man guilty of killing mother of his son, stabbing her 19 times, loses appeal

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man convicted of stabbing a mother of four more than a dozen times and killing her in 2023 lost his appeal in the state’s highest court.

Georgia’s Supreme Court Justices unanimously affirmed his conviction at a Tuesday hearing.

Snow was previously convicted of stabbing and killing Casey Lynn Mae Allen, a mother of four in Gainesville.

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As Channel 2 action News reported previously, Allen was found dead after her family asked for the Gainesville Police Department to perform a welfare check.

After Snow was identified as a suspect and police went to arrest him, he was involved in a serious car accident on Interstate 85.

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According to court filings, Snow stabbed Allen 19 times, killing her on the night of their first wedding anniversary, with the two having been together since they started dating in 2021.

Allen was a mother of four, with her youngest child a son she had with Snow.

During an argument, Snow told his aunt, who was watching their infant son on the anniversary, that he had “accidentally killed her.” He’d told his father the same, but when told to call the police, he instead went to pick up his son.

The court records say Snow had gotten into an argument with Allen on their anniversary and she got a knife. He tried to take the knife and she accidentally cut him, after which he told family members he “lost it” and stabbed Allen repeatedly.

The state’s justices said Snow’s appeal was unable to prove statements made by prosecutors at trial nor certain challenges over the charging process would have changed the jury’s verdict.

The justices said that due to the “overwhelming evidence of guilt,” his conviction was affirmed.

Snow remains in state prison, serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole.

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