Man accused of financially exploiting, trafficking elderly victim

ACWORTH, Ga. — A Cobb county man is in jail without bond after being accused of trying to traffic an elderly victim and financially exploiting them.

According to the Acworth Police Department, Tyler Washington, 26, was identified as a suspect after the family of a man asked for a welfare check and filed a missing person’s report.

During the investigation, police said they learned Washington had isolated the elderly man from his family and used his vehicles and financial resources without permission.

Washington was also accused of using his victim’s debit card for several unauthorized transactions.

Detectives said Washington was charged with:

2 counts financial transaction card forgery

1 count exploiting a disabled or elderly person

1 count trafficking a disabled or elderly person

All of the charges Washington faces are felonies. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Jail.

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