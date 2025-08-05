Georgia Chick-fil-A employee charged in sexual battery case

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 54-year-old fast food employee was arrested following a complaint last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kevin Kurtz, 54, of Jackson, Ga., was arrested on Monday on charges of sexual battery.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Kurtz is an employee at the Chick-fil-A on Industrial Boulevard in Forsyth.

The sheriff’s office said it conducted an investigation following a complaint received on July 16, which led to Kurtz’s arrest. He is currently being held at Monroe County Jail without bond.

The investigation into the allegations against Kurtz is still ongoing, and authorities have not released further details at this time.

