Man says he can’t sell home because of illegal utility lines discovered under the house

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is unable to sell his late father’s investment property due to underground utility lines running through his land without his consent.

Ronald Petty Jr. discovered the issue when a neighboring triplex’s water line broke, revealing that both gas and water lines were illegally placed on his property.

Despite city records showing the triplex was built in 1972, no permits for the construction were found, complicating the legal situation.

“I want to close my father’s estate, but I can’t — not until I’m able to sell the properties,” Petty said, expressing his frustration over the situation.

Petty hired a private land surveyor who confirmed that the utility lines were indeed running through his yard.

Atlanta Gas Light workers and Atlanta Watershed also verified that the lines were on his property.

“I started getting suspicious. I asked them, ‘Do you guys have a permit?’ And the guy told me, ‘I am the permit,’” Petty said.

The misplaced utilities have prevented Petty from making basic improvements, such as installing a fence.

“I wanted to get a fence, but I can’t. The company said where your fence would go — that’s where their house is,” Petty explained.

Petty has filed a lawsuit against both the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Gas Light, seeking resolution to the issue.

Atlanta Gas Light has declined to comment on pending legal matters.

The legal entanglement over the utility lines has left Petty unable to proceed with the sale of his property.

“The City of Atlanta violated their own variance codes,” Petty said.

