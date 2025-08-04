19-year-old driver charged in deadly Brookhaven hit-and-run

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A driver accused in a fatal hit-and-run has been arrested, Brookhaven police announced Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kendall Hudson, 19, of Atlanta, was arrested in connection with the deadly hit-and-run.

Around 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a person hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Dredsen Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the outside southbound lane of Peachtree Road. He died of his injuries. Police said his identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Hudson did not stop and drove away, traveling southbound on Peachtree Road into the city of Atlanta, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the help of Atlanta officers, Brookhaven investigators said they used Flock cameras and license plate readers to identify Hudson’s car.

Hudson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on the following charges:

Homicide by vehicle – 1st Degree

Hit and Run Resulting in Death

Duty to Report Accident

DUI- less safe

Reckless Driving

Too Fast for Conditions / Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

Obstruction

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group