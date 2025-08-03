Deputies search Georgia home for wanted woman. They found more than clothes hidden in a dresser

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said they found more than just clothes stashed away in a dresser after searching for a wanted suspect inside a Georgia home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 23, Jones County authorities searched a home on Upper River Road, where they believed Nichole Lewis was hiding.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis had multiple outstanding warrants from Jones, Baldwin, and Putnam Counties, including charges for fleeing and eluding, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, obstruction, and failure to appear.

TRENDING STORIES:

While at the home, deputies said they spoke with Ashley Wilkes, who they said was already wanted for helping Lewis avoid arrest.

As officers searched the home, Lewis was nowhere to be found. That was until authorities found a hidden compartment inside a dresser where she was stashed away.

“You might get away for a little while… but not forever," the sheriff’s office said.

The JCSO said they also discovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

Both Lewis and Wilkes were arrested and taken to the Jones County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group