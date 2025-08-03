Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian to die in DeKalb County on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Brookhaven police, the incident happened around 1:46 a.m.

Authorities said a person was hit by a vehicle at Peachtree Road near Dresden Drive. The victim died from his injuries.

The driver involved in the crash did not stop and drove away from the scene, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The road has since been reopened.

The victim’s age and identity have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group