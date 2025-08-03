Stockbridge mother, son charged after aiming gun at neighbor’s dogs, warning them to ‘watch out’

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A tense situation at a Stockbridge apartment complex led to the arrest of a convicted felon and his mother, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said it happened on July 2 at the Elme Eagles Landing apartments.

A neighbor reported to police that 27-year-old Kamrean Riley allegedly aimed a submachine gun-style firearm at his neighbor’s dogs, warning they ‘better watch out.’

He left before the police arrived. Sen. Det. Rodgers took over the investigation, identifying the 27-year-old as a convicted felon.

Detectives said Kamrean Riley was caught on video with two guns. Authorities secured arrest warrants and executed a search warrant, resulting in the recovery of critical evidence.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators learned that Kamrean Riley’s mother, 50-year-old Akiba Riley, had unlawfully supplied him with the firearm.

According to Stckbridge police, they reviewed hundreds of videos, proving that Akiba Riley had the gun and did not live at the home as she claimed.

Both Kamrean and Akiba Riley were arrested. Kamrean Riley is facing two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Akiba Riley is charged with unlawful transfer of a gun.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group