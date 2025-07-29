Six Flags Over Georgia cancels Holiday in the Park this year

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia has announced it has canceled its annual Holiday in the Park event this year.

It has been holding Holiday in the Park each year since 2013.

Six Flags Over Georgia announced the move in a newsletter to passholders on Friday, saying:

“After much research and planning, we’ve made a strategic decision to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during our core operating season - spring through fall.

This shift allows us to concentrate our efforts and resources during the time when the majority of our guests visit Six Flags Over Georgia, and weather conditions can more consistently support our goal to deliver an enjoyable and memorable visit for all. This means that Holiday in the Park will not return this year and our season will end November 30."

Fright Fest will run on weekends from September 13 through November 12.

Six Flags Over Georgia will debut a new event on November 9 called Heroes Fest.

The park says it’s a “celebration of your favorite heroes alongside everyday heroes in our local community.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group