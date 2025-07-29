Geo-fencing technology leads to arrest in 71-year-old grandmother’s cold case murder

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs grandmother’s murder case, cold for nearly two years, was solved using geo-fencing technology, leading to a guilty verdict just days before the seventh anniversary of her death.

Kay Thomasson, a 71-year-old grandmother known for her generosity, was murdered in her home on June 27, 2018.

The case remained unsolved until Sandy Springs police used geo-fencing, a high-tech method that identifies mobile devices near a crime scene, to identify James Christopher Jones as a suspect in 2020.

“Her last couple of hours must have been horrific,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne, reflecting on the brutal nature of the crime.

Detective J.T. Williams of the Sandy Springs Police Department played a crucial role in solving the case.

He described how the murder haunted him, leading him to visit the crime scene during his lunch breaks to brainstorm potential leads.

The breakthrough in the case came from geo-fencing technology, which helped police identify Jones by tracking his mobile device near the crime scene.

This led to further evidence, including MARTA video footage showing Jones traveling from a nearby station to Thomasson’s home.

Fulton County Chief Senior District Attorney Bob Wilson explained that the geo-fencing data was pivotal in linking Jones to the crime scene.

The prosecution presented over 85 items of DNA evidence, which included positive matches on five different items.

Judge Scott McAfee sentenced Jones to life without parole plus 30 years for his crimes.

“Upon being convicted for something like this, I don’t think that any civilized society would tolerate someone walking amongst them,” McAfee stated during sentencing.

The Fulton Public Defender’s Office represented Jones in court and plans to continue advocating for him post-trial, though they declined to comment further on the case.

The resolution of Kay Thomasson’s murder case highlights the impact of modern technology in solving cold cases and bringing justice to victims and their families.

“I want to commend the Sandy Springs Police Department,” said D.A. Fani Willis, acknowledging the dedication of Detective J.T. Williams and the team involved in the investigation.

