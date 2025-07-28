I-20 eastbound shut down for crash blocking all lanes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 20 eastbound is shut down in all lanes due to a rollover crash before the Thornton Road exit.

Several vehicles, including a dump truck, were involved. LIVE at the scene on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 mapping service, the crash happened around 2:05 p.m.

The I-20 westbound side is experiencing delays as well, according to Triple Team Traffic.

In the meantime, an alternate route is available by using Highway 78/Veterans Memorial Highway, Triple Team Traffic said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more information.

