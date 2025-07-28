2 dead, 29 injured in 12 different Atlanta shootings over the weekend

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says his department responded to 12 acts of gun violence over the weekend.

Two people died and 29 others were injured in shootings. Those numbers include a mass shooting on Edgewood Ave. where a 27-year-old died and 10 others were hurt.

Schierbaum says none of them appear to be connected to each other, but they showed a pattern.

“Individuals had guns and they were angry. It was the most common theme we saw throughout the weekend,” he said. “We saw shootings related to disputes over cars being booted. We saw a nephew take the life of his uncle. We saw individuals shot in domestic violence disputes and disputes over dating.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the amount of violence this weekend was something the city hasn’t experienced “in a long time.”

“Maybe two years or more,” Dickens said. “We know that summer months often bring the most challenging times when it comes to crime and gun violence in our communities.”

The police chief and mayor said overall crime is down for the first half of the year compared to 2024.

Schierbaum said Monday’s shooting is the 57th homicide, down from 76 homicides compared to last year and 92 homicides compared to 2022.

Dickens said overall shootings are down 20%.

“That progress is the result of intentional and strategic investments, not just in policing, but also in prevention and in care,” the mayor said.

