Body found along downtown connector

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a body was found along the downtown connector, according to Atlanta police.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Atlanta police responded to a ‘person down’ call on Interstate 75/85 southbound Expressway NE and Andrew Young International Blvd NE.

When officers arrived, they found a body. Police did not say if the person was inside a vehicle or lying in the road.

A Channel 2 news photographer captured the moment as crime scene investigators and an ambulance pulled off from the side of the road.

APD confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that homicide investigators were called to the scene.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

