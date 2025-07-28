4 teens injured in golf cart accident in northeast Georgia

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Four Georgia teenagers are recovering after a golf cart accident Saturday night, according to deputies.

Around 8 p.m., Hart County deputies responded to a golf cart accident on Scottmill Road involving four teenage girls between the ages of 16 and 18.

According to Hart County officials, the golf cart overturned while in motion.

One of the teens was airlifted to the hospital due to her injuries, another was taken by ambulance, and the remaining two only sustained minor injuries, deputies said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the girls and their families as they begin the road to recovery," the HCSO said.

The accident remains under investigation.

