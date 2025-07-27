GA man, show host receives lifetime hunting ban in Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. — A judge has ordered a Georgia man to serve a harsh punishment after he pleaded guilty to illegally hunting game.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Matt Jennings, 35, of Bowdon, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer in interstate commerce.

The plea comes after Jennings killed an antlered deer near Florence, Kansas, in November 2022, according to the District of Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office. His antlered deer tag did not allow him to take a deer into that part of the state. Authorities said the next day, the 35-year-old drove to Oklahoma, where he falsely registered the kill in Oklahoma using an Oklahoma electronic tag.

On Nov. 19, 2022, Jennings killed another antlered deer near Wakeeney, officials said. Although he had a valid tag for that area of Kansas, killing a second antlered deer in the same year is a violation of state law. He illegally exceeded the bag limit of one antlered deer per season, according to court documents.

Jennings hosts the hunting show, “The Game,” and these two illegal hunts were featured as part of his show.

He was sentenced to five years of probation and forever banned from hunting and fishing in Kansas.

A federal judge ordered Jennings to pay $15,000 in restitution to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, a $10,000 fine, and forfeit the antlers from the white tail deer he illegally hunted.

During his five-year probation, Jennings is banned from guiding, hunting, trapping, fishing, or being with anyone engaged in those activities in Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

