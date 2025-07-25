Woman credits Channel 2 for helping her get back $13K Social Security said she owed them

ATLANTA — Just days after Channel 2 Action News Investigates highlighted her case, a 67-year-old retired law enforcement officer from Atlanta had a $13,000 Social Security debt wiped away — and her money returned.

Penny Howell received a call from the Social Security Administration this week, informing her that not only would she no longer owe the debt, but that several thousand dollars previously withheld from her benefits had already been deposited back into her account.

“First of all, I thank God. I thank the Lord. And then I said I thank you, Justin,” Howell told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Howell originally contacted Gray after seeing our Channel 2 Action News Investigates special on Social Security overpayment clawbacks.

Five years after Howell’s grandson, Keith, passed away, Howell was told she owed more than $13,000 for an alleged overpayment of his Social Security benefits dating back to 2015.

Keith had received disability payments as a child after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

RELATED STORIES:

But Howell said the agency made no mention of any debt until she applied for Supplemental Security Income herself earlier this year.

“This is over 10 years, and he’s been gone five,” she said. “Five years ago, they could have said something about it when he was alive,” Howell said.

Channel 2 Action News, along with our Cox Media Group sister stations and our partners at KFF Health News, heard from more than 1,000 families who’ve gotten demand letters from the Social Security Administration asking them to pay back thousands -- or even tens of thousands of dollars.

Many of the debts were because of mistakes made by SSA, not the recipients.

Howell submitted multiple written appeals, requesting that the agency waive or reduce the debt, but each was denied.

“I wanted to change my first name to ‘Denied,’” she said. “Every time you turn around: denied.”

But after Channel 2 Action News Investigates got involved, the decision changed abruptly.

Her appeal was approved. The $13,000 debt was eliminated. And the money already collected was returned.

“For the first time in a long time, I feel like I’ve been heard,” Howell said. “The power of prayer and the power of Justin. And I really, really truly appreciate your help.”

The Social Security Administration did not provide an explanation to Howell or to Channel 2 Action News regarding the reversal.

Channel 2 Action News uncovered that more than 2 million Americans are hit with these clawback demand letters every year.

Howell said she’s grateful for the outcome in her own case but remains concerned for others in the same situation.

“I feel like I have been heard. I have been heard, but I’m going to keep praying for the other people and the other families going through this,” she said.

©2025 Cox Media Group