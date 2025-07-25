$300,000 of copper wire stolen from metro Atlanta factory sold for fraction of its worth

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after deputies say surveillance cameras show him stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in copper wire.

Deron Gates, 36, was arrested and charged with theft by taking and is currently being held in the Pike County Jail.

Investigators say a late-night theft was reported at Yancey Engineered Solutions on Ethridge Mill Road in Pike County.

Surveillance video shown to deputies show a rental truck on the property while a man used heavy machinery to load several spools of copper wire onto the truck. The wire was reported to be valued at $300,000.

Investigators were able to track the rental truck to Clayton County where it was found on Tara Road.

Three people inside the truck were detained, but investigators did not find the copper wire.

They later learned that the wire had been sold to a recycling business for $40,000.

Two of the men in the truck were determined not to have been involved and were released.

Investigators are also obtaining arrest warrants for another suspect, but are not releasing that person’s name.

