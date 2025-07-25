Parents say funeral homes gave them their son’s brain in a box

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against two funeral homes, including one in metro Atlanta. They claim their son’s remains were mishandled when they received a box with his brain.

Timothy Garlington, who was originally from Philadelphia, died in November 2023. He lived in metro Atlanta at the time of his death.

His family said they hired Southern Cremations & Funerals in Marietta and Nix & Nix Funeral Homes in Philadelphia to handle Garlington’s remains and arrangements.

A week after his death, Garlington’s parents said they went to get their son’s belongings at Nix & Nix. They said the staff gave an unmarked white box with a smaller red box they couldn’t get opened.

The lawsuit said the parents didn’t know it was their son’s brain matter until it started to smell and leak.

“Defendants’ acts and omissions were extreme and outrageous and show willful misconduct, malice and a complete lack of care, dignity and respect for the rights of Plaintiffs and their decedent son,” attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

We're reaching out to the funeral homes for their response to the lawsuit, for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

