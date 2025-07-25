Several people shot at Atlanta park in Southeast Atlanta, councilman says

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that involved several people.

While the exact number of victims remains unclear, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis, who was at the scene, says multiple people were injured, and possibly one person is dead.

Lewis said there were at least 50 shots fired.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. along Oak Drive in Southeast Atlanta.

