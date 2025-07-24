Man killed in shooting at townhome community in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA — One man is dead following a shooting in a townhome in Southeast Atlanta.

Police were called out to Skylar Way around 2:30 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot to death.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan is at the scene and saw police going in and out of the townhome as they investigate the motive behind the shooting.

Regan is working to learn more information about a possible suspect and what led up to the deadly shooting.

