Rapper GloRilla arrested after drugs found in her metro Atlanta home during burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Rapper GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is facing charges after a burglary occurred at her metro Atlanta home.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that deputies were called to a home owned by Woods at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Investigators say three suspects went into the home when Woods wasn’t there and were stealing things when someone inside the home fired at them. The burglars ran off and investigators don’t believe they were injured.

While investigating the burglary, some of the deputies smelled drugs and found a “significant amount of marijuana” in the master bedroom closet.

Woods was then charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

She turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday and was released shortly after on a $22,260 bond.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

This isn’t the rapper’s first run-in with the law in Georgia.

Last year, Channel 2 Action News obtained body camera footage of Woods being arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County.

